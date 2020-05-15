You are a Good Man, Charlie Brown!
Charles T. Brown Jr. passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family and friends.
Born in Erie on Dec. 22, 1931, Charlie had a large and extended family. “Sonny,” as he was affectionately known, was the only son of Charles T. Brown Sr. and Hettie Jane (Kunkle) Brown and adored by his three sisters, Bea, Shirley and Mary Jane.
After moving around the state with his father’s job as an AT&T lineman, they settled in Ligonier where Charlie attended Ligonier High School and played football, basketball and baseball. His athletic ability earned him a full scholarship to Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas.
After high school graduation at the age of 17, his father gave him a bus ticket and $25 and he headed west where he would spend the rest of his life as a Kansan. He returned to Pennsylvania while completing his master’s degree in biology from Penn State University.
At Sterling College, Charlie excelled in football, basketball and baseball, and one of his proudest moments was being inducted into the Sterling Sports Hall of Fame as a tri-letterman in 1998. At Sterling, he met his future wife, Carol McCullough from College Springs, Iowa, and after graduating and spending two years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, he followed Carol to Great Bend, Kansas, where they both began long and successful careers as educators. They married and had four daughters, raising them in the First United Presbyterian Church. Carol passed in 2003 from lymphoma.
Charlie taught biology at Great Bend High School and continued to enjoy athletics as assistant coach for football and basketball, and through learning the game of golf. In 1970, he was hired as a life sciences instructor at Barton County Community College (BCC) where he taught the rest of his career. During his many years as an outstanding, dedicated educator, he was admired and respected by his peers, his students and his community. In 1965, he was presented the first Outstanding Young Educator by the Junior Chamber of Commerce and in 1985, he was honored with the BCCC Distinguished Instructor Award. He appreciated the personal communication, updates and success stories from those many students he taught and mentored over his career more than any award. He also enjoyed the invitations to many GBHS class reunions as a highlight of each year of his retirement.
Active in the community, he was a member and past master of Great Bend Masonic Lodge No. 15 of American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend and was a member of the Lake Barton Golf Club. He served several terms as elder at The First United Presbyterian Church and multiple other leadership positions. He had a wide circle of friends from teaching, church, hunting, Lake Barton Golf Club and played with the same bridge group for 40 years. He turned his athletic abilities to golf and spent countless weekends with the golf buddies, even winning the Lake Barton Open Golf Tournament in 1975 out of 150 participants. His hole-in-one was one of his favorite life accomplishments.
Charlie was lucky. Ruth and Bob Dixon were friends of Charlie’s and Carol’s since their Sterling College days. Ruth was Carol’s lifelong best friend since their early grade school days in Iowa.
They shared many life experiences, knew well each other’s children and all had a strong faith in God. When Bob Dixon passed away suddenly, Charlie was there to be supportive of Ruth and through that support, they grew to love each other and were married in 2006.
Charles is survived by his wife, Ruth; his stepsons, Bob and Steve Dixon; his daughters, Beverly (Brad) Burnside, Barbara Brown, Cheryl (Mike) Gage and Charlene (Jim) Lee; his 12 loving grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
As you walk down the fairway of life, you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round — Ben Hogan.
The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Charles Brown Scholarship at BCCC in care of Bryant Funeral Home. If family and friends want to send messages, pictures, or stories, you may go to www.goodbyecharliebrown.com.
