Charles Russell Hankey, 78, of Whitney passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 7, 1942, in Ligonier, he was a son of the late Clyde C. Hankey.
Prior to his retirement, Charles was employed with the Derry Area School District. He was a U.S. Army veteran and he was a retired fireman with the Whitney Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 982, Possum Hollow Hunt Club, Whitney-Hostetter Firemen’s Club, and Hostetter Slovak Club.
Charles enjoyed hunting and woodworking, and was an excellent guitar player who enjoyed singing and playing in the band “Good Times 5” along with his wife. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who loved his family and was always willing to help anyone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Kay (Adams) Hankey, and a brother, Eugene E. Hankey, Sr.
Charles is survived by five children, Charles C. Hankey and his wife, Malinda, of Derry, Tina M. Culler and her husband, Robert, of Latrobe, Leona Fay Kirkling and her husband, Michael, of Greensburg, Randolph S. Hankey and his wife, Becky, of Whitney, and Brandy K. Horner and her husband, Todd, of Latrobe; two brothers, Robert Hankey, of McKeesport, and Clyde Hankey and his wife, Pat, of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Tonya, Timothy (Mallori), Breann (Brian), Jessica (Maelo), Ashley, Michalene, Marissa, Devin (Kayla), Keeley, Hanna (Kyle), and Dawson; 18 great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Maisie, Zoah, Nicholas, Brexton, Nevaeh, Amara, Averie, Bradley, Isaiah, Laquanda, Meeka, Ciara, Leneil, Messiah, Ronan and Helena; numerous nieces and nephews; his loving dogs, Brutus and Hank, and his cat, Bella.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests.
Services and interment are private.
