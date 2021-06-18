Charles Richard “Dick” Byers, 83, of Stahlstown, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 21, 1937, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles V. and Ruth (Stewart) Byers.
Dick graduated from Latrobe High School in the Class of 1955, and then served four years in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller. He earned his bachelor of science degree and his master’s in education from Penn State University. He went on to teach high school biology at Penn Hills High School for 30 years and taught ecology for seven summers at the National Audubon Ecology Camp in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Upon retirement, he served on the board of directors of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the Westmoreland Conservancy, the Pennsylvania Society of Ornithology, and the Randal Reserve. He served as the president and chief executive officer of the Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club for 20 years where he edited and co-authored the club’s book on the Natural Areas in and Around Westmoreland County. He was also the author of the newspaper column Conservation Corner.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 56 years, Eileen Smith Byers; his brother, Robert A. Byers (the late Patricia Lee Byers); niece, Lisa J. Byers; nephew, Robert Byers Jr. (Shelly), and great-nephew, Ryan Byers.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating.
Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland Land Trust, 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, online at www.westmoreland-landtrust.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
