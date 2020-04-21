Charles R. Solomon, 81, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
Born July 5, 1938, in Pleasant Valley, he was a son of the late William E. and Miriam (Menhorn) Solomon.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and was a member of the Teamsters Local 30.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald H. Solomon, and two sisters, Frances and Kay.
Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol M. (Weightman) Solomon of Latrobe; one son, Charles J. Solomon and his wife, Andrea, of Latrobe; one brother, Steve Solomon and his wife, Henrietta, of Herminie; one sister, Emily Sarfield of Manor; four grandchildren, Terri L. Wilson and her husband, Robert, Jesse J. Solomon, Caroline F. Solomon and Jessica, and his dog, Molly.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
