Charles R. Raabe Jr., 47, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home.
Born May 28, 1974, in Latrobe, he was a son of Charles R. Raabe Sr. and Janice M. Shaffer Raabe of Leesburg, Florida.
Charles was a member of the Ligonier Christian and Missionary Alliance and was vice president of Laurel Creek Transport. He loved hunting and traveling.
While an accident altered the course of his life, he chose to live life with no limits and no fear. With the help of his family and friends, his creativity was never hindered.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Margaret Shaffer, and his paternal grandparents, Ray and Katherine Raabe.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother, D.J. Raabe of New Stanton; sister, Amber Rankin of Leesburg; nephew and niece, Johnny and Chloe; his longtime caregiver, Jody McGinity of Latrobe, and several wonderful family and friends, who through their help made his life worth living.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating.
Interment is private.
