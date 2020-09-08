Charles M. Hill, 77, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 25, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles L. Hill and Anne (Lepley) Hill.
Charles had attended the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel with 40 years of service. For many years, he served as an officer and member of Steelworkers Retirees No. 1537 and as an officer and former director of LESCO Federal Credit Union. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps. His favorite pastimes included traveling, gambling and gardening, but above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Hill.
Charles is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. (Lechman) Hill of Latrobe; two sons, Michael S. Hill and his wife, Stephanie, of Latrobe and Jeffrey A. Hill and his wife, Christine, of Greensburg; one daughter, Lisa M. Hill of Lake Wiley, South Carolina; two brothers, Francis Hill and his wife, Kathleen, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and John Hill and his wife, Michelle, of Latrobe; two sisters, Kathleen Sagan and her husband, Edward, of Latrobe and Dorothy Basay of Derry Township, and his five grandchildren, Emma, Jessica, Victoria, James and Joseph.
At Charles’ request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private inurnment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
