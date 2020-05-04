Charles M. “Cody” Hough, 87, of Latrobe died Friday, May 1, 2020.
He was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles M. and Ellen Steiner Hough.
He was a member of the Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, Youngstown. He started his career at McFeely Brick Yard and then worked out of the Carpenters Union for more than 50 years (L&D and Dill Construction)
He had served as a fire policeman for the Lloydsville Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Hough, and two sisters, Jeanine Simms and Nancy Ann Cavallo.
Cody is survived by his wife, Rita Jean Ellenberger Parker Hough, his son, Eric Hough, and his sister, Ellen Clair, all of Latrobe.
According to his wishes, all services were private for his family.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
