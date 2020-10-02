Charles L. Schall Sr., 77, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 23, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Louis G. and Ethel M. (Campbell) Schall.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver and was a longtime carrier for the Latrobe Bulletin. Charles was a member of the American Slovak Society, Bradenville, and Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen Association. He enjoyed working on cars and was always willing to help others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis “Tink” and Michael J. Schall.
Charles is survived by his wife, Judy J. (Peters) Schall of Latrobe; three sons, Charles J. Schall Jr. of Latrobe, Russell J. Schall and his wife, Lori, of New Alexandria and Daniel L. Schall of Latrobe; two daughters, Billie L. Taylor and her husband, Curtis K., of Derry and Dawn J. Flenniken of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Donna Schall of Latrobe; one brother, Donald J. Schall of Latrobe; one sister, Effie L. Goodwin of Albany, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Amber, Roth, Ayla, Robyn, Damon and Dominik, and two great-grandchildren, Elliot and Evelyn.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding, and adherence to current medical requirements as we direct our guests at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Van Dyke officiating.
Interment is private.
