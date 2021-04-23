Charles L. Perino, 89, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home.
Born July 23, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Mario “Michael” Perino and Vernelle M. (Punjock) Perino.
Charles was a member of St. Rose Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel Company. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of Derry Township High School. Charles was a member of the American Legion Post No. 982, VFW Post No. 33, the American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, a life member of the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club and a charter member of the Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen Club. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, hunting and sports.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Ann (Watson) Perino.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Louise (Ritenour) Perino, of Latrobe, with whom he shared 35 wonderful years; one son, Charles Perino and his wife, Molly, of Oregon; one daughter, Terri Moody of Florida; four step-children, Donald Zeltner of Ohiopyle, Vicki Ruffner and her husband, Dale, of Virginia, Trudy Horwat of Bradenville and Douglas Zeltner and his wife, Annette, of Latrobe; 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, where graveside military services will be conducted by Greensburg VFW Post No. 33.
Please adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while attending Mass.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
