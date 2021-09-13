Charles L. Darr, 79, of Ligonier died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 18, 1942, in Greensburg, the son of the late Charles E. and Mary (Braughler) Darr.
Charles had been a member of Heritage United Methodist Church of Ligonier and had sung in the church choir. He was a graduate of Indiana University and Carnegie Mellon University. He retired from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where he had been a professor of humanities.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, reading, weaving and writing poetry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Arleen Flack Darr; his son, Seth Darr (Sarah) of El Cajon, California; his daughters, Sarah Kelley (Brian) of Normalville and Emily Darr (Brian Matson) of Ligonier, and grandchildren, Phoebe Kelley, Oscar Kelley and Elki Matson.
