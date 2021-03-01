Charles Joseph “Chuck” Trumbetta, 57, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born June 6, 1963, in Latrobe, to the late Charles John Trumbetta and Mary Jane (Priestas) Trumbetta.
He was an avid cook and loved feeding everyone who walked in his front door. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe, the Tony Angelo No. 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles, and was a lifelong Notre Dame fan and member of the Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown.
Chuck was also a dedicated member of the community, serving as a Latrobe Little League board member and volunteer for 20 years, and a volunteer firefighter for Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2. Chuck also loved spending time with his granddogs, Bane and Rousey.
Above all else, Chuck’s passion in life was taking on new and exciting adventures with his best friend and wife, Jeanine, his kids and friends, with an enthusiasm and passion for life that was infectious to any and all who came in contact with him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, William and Patricia Redinger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Jeanine Redinger Trumbetta; his son, Christopher Charles Trumbetta and his wife, Kaitlyn Kernicky Trumbetta; his son, Patrick Vincent Trumbetta and his fiancee, Arianna DeQuattro; and his daughter, Cassandra Rae Trumbetta and her significant other, Matthew Parish. In addition, Charles is survived by four close siblings by marriage, Jeffrey, Randall and David Redinger and Rae Ann Redinger Tronetti. Charles is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 1, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, in St. Vincent Basilica, with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
