Charles J. Mullen, 93, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites & Personal Care.
He was born March 31, 1926, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late Stephen and Florence (Francis) Mullen.
Chuck was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). Prior to his retirement, he was a maintenance foreman at Rolling Rock Brewing Co., where he worked for 42 years.
He was a World War II veteran who entered the service in September 1944 and trained at Camp Blanding, Florida. He spent nine months in the South Pacific and participated in the campaign at Okinawa, Mindanao and Leyte and in the occupation of Japan. He served in the 3rd Battalion Medical Detachment, 34th Infantry Regiment and the 24th Division from 1945-1946 (The Victory Division). Once the mission was completed, he was honorably discharged.
Chuck and his wife, Tess, enjoyed camping and spent 17 years of retirement in Osteen, Florida, during the winter months where they made many friends. He will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Theresa M. “Tess” Frichtel Mullen; a son, Stephen M. Mullen; a grandson, Allen C. Mullen; his brother, Paul Mullen; two sisters, Mary Catherine Mullen and Virginia Mullen, and a nephew, Edward Frichtel.
Chuck was a wonderful father to his children, Kathy (Joe) Petrucci, Chuck (Debbie) Mullen, Jim (Diane) Mullen, Jo Anne (Ken) Guskiewicz and Chris (Jenny) Mullen; a daughter-in-law, Anna Mullen; grandchildren, Steve (Karey) Mullen, Sean (Allison) Mullen, Joe (Meghan) Petrucci, Kelly (Clint) Holes, Jeff (Jackie) Petrucci, Chuck (Erin) Mullen, Leanne (JD) Gessler, Michelle (Bill) FioRito, Bryan (Sarah) Mullen, Danielle Mullen, Derek Mullen, Scott (Nikki) Guskiewicz, Chad Guskiewicz, Mandee (Matt) Mizikar, Michelle (Frank) Ruby and Melissa (Joel) Dinsmore, and 21 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Loyalhanna Senior Suites and Heartland Hospice Care, especially Charlotte, Shari and Lisa, for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
