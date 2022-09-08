Charles H. Bates, 65, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home.
Charles H. Bates, 65, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home.
Born Jan. 3, 1957, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Louis E. and Anna C. (Braden) Bates.
Charles was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Local 354, Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He enjoyed hunting.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Bates.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marian V. Wano Bates; son, Justin C. Bates and his wife, Megan, of Latrobe; daughter, Monica S. Bates and fiance Eric Howard of Latrobe; three brothers, Robert L. Bates and his wife, Connie, of Latrobe, Eugene S. Bates and his wife, Donna, of Latrobe and David J. Bates and his wife, Connie, of North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Margaret Bates of Latrobe, and his grandson, Lucas Charles Bates.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially nurse Melissa, Dr. Sulecki and Dr. Bisignani for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
