Charles Edward Myers, 87, of Ligonier died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born July 30, 1933, in Jeannette, the son of Charles and Alice Walthour Myers.
He attended Penn State University and graduated from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. Charles was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Most of his adult years were spent overseas, working as a petroleum engineer in Libya, Peru, Indonesia, Turkey and India.
Chuck was an ardent golfer and enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions. His winters were spent in North Fort Myers, Florida, where he had many memorable times with friends. He attended New Beginnings Worship Center in Ligonier and loved his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William W. Myers of California, and a sister, Mary Jeanne Krimmel of Minnesota.
Surviving are his wife, Irish Myers; six children, Shawn Schwartz of Washington, Charles A. Myers of New York, Darcsi Vorster of Texas, Ricky Myers of Peru, Tatiana Cardenas Myers of California and Nicol Cardenas of Spain; a sister, Marjorie Myers of Florida; 14 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
“Chuck” will be sorely missed and always loved by his family and friends.
Family and friends will gather 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to his church, New Beginnings Worship Center, 1618 US-30, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be given at www.snyder-greenfh.com.
