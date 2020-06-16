Charles Edward “Chuck” Patrick, 90, of Crabtree passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was born Jan. 15, 1930, in Crabtree, a son of the late Frank and Virginia (Macey) Patrick.
Chuck was retired from the former Vulcan Mold & Iron Co. in Latrobe, and was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Crabtree. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family and volunteering at the St. Bartholomew Church bingo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Viola (Henderson) Patrick; a son, Donald Patrick; brothers, Eugene Patrick, Bernard Patrick and Joseph Patrick, and a sister, Shirley Levay.
He is survived by his son, Charles E. Patrick Jr. of Erie; his daughters, Dianna M. Palfey and Paul of Crabtree, Susan E. Harris of North Huntingdon, Michelle Walton and her husband, Joe, of North Huntingdon; a brother, John Patrick of Greensburg; a daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Patrick of New Alexandria; a sister-in-law, Eileen Patrick of Greensburg, nine grandchildren, Robyn Aaron and Ron, Michael Palfey and his wife, Stacie, Donald Patrick and his wife, Brandy, Scott Patrick and his wife, Julie, Keith Patrick, Alex Jo Walton, Joey Walton, Nicole Jaspert and her husband, Matt, and Patrick Harris and his wife, Becca, his companion Maryann Dominick and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
The P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, is handling the funeral arrangements for the family. Burial and services will be private.
