Charles E. “Woody” Paul Jr., 95, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
Born Sept. 29, 1925, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles E. Paul Sr. and Mary E. Morvetz Paul.
Charles was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy and had the privilege of serving in the honor guard for the funeral of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel Co. with 30 years of service. He was a partner of the former Erny and Paul Excavating and longtime owner and operator of Paul’s Excavating.
He was a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515. Charles enjoyed trips to the casinos and visiting with his family and their dogs.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie Mollick Paul, and his longtime companion, Helen Godish.
Charles is survived by his son, Robert A. Paul and his wife, Linda, of Latrobe; brother, Richard H. Paul of Latrobe; two grandsons, Brad Cervi and his wife, Michelle, and Justin Cervi; three great-grandchildren, Keegan, Liam and Sullivan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Greensburg Care Center for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, where graveside military service will be accorded by Greensburg VFW Post 33.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented