Charles E. Person Sr., 75, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg.
Born Dec. 27, 1945, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Oscar E. and Martha L. (Tremor) Person.
Known by “Chuck” to some and “Charlie” to others, Chuck was an active part of the Latrobe community. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital with 45 years of service as the first certified surgical technician in the operating room. For many years, he was a member of the Latrobe Fourth of July Committee. He was also actively involved in the Latrobe Lions Club, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and was a member and past officer of the F.O. Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, Latrobe.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Chuck became a life member and past commander of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and dedicated much time honoring fallen veterans as a member of the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. For more than 35 years, he played Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and was the best Santa in town! An avid bingo lover, he enjoyed playing and calling bingo, and even bingo lottery tickets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Suzy Mehalic Person, and his brother, Harold W. Person.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nikki Shaffer Person of Latrobe; his daughter, Kim Dowling and her husband, Skip, of Latrobe; his son, Chuck Person Jr. of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Devin Dowling, Dalis Dowling, Mary Person and Andy Person, and his beloved pets, Zoe and Mikey.
Chuck’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hempfield Manor for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Past Commanders of American Legion Post 515 will pay their respects at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Members of F.O. Eagles Aerie 01188 will conduct a service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Military honors will be conducted by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, with his pastor, the Rev. Corben Russell, officiating.
Private interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Autism Society (checks payable to ASA-WCC), P.O. Box 825, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to the American Heart Association. To donate or find more information about the association, go to www2.heart.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
