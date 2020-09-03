Charles E. Facemyer, 91, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1929, in NantyGlo, a son of the late Merle and Ruth (Evans) Facemyer.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served after World War II as an Occupational Recruit in the Honor Guard for General Douglas MacArthur from Jan. 6, 1947, to Feb. 1, 1948.
Prior to his retirement, he worked at Bell Telephone for 35 years. He was a lifelong member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, a 30-year member of the Latrobe Kiwanis Club and a 60-year member of the Latrobe American Legion Post 515.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Facemyer, and his daughter-in-law, Shelley Facemyer.
He is survived by his wife of more than 66 years, Dorothy (Guynn) Facemyer; his sons, Douglas Facemyer and Gregory Facemyer and his wife, Paula, both of Latrobe; his grandchildren, Kristen Facemyer of Latrobe and Matthew (Cheyanna) Facemyer of Palm Coast, Florida, and his great-grandson, Deakon Facemyer.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St. Latrobe.
Due to the current health restrictions, the service will be limited to the first 25 guests to arrive.
Military services accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held immediately following services in the funeral home chapel.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented