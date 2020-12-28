Charles E. “Ed” Woods, 79, of Laughlintown passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born on Sept. 17, 1941, in Ligonier, he was a son of the late John K. and Effie D. (Nicely) Woods.
Ed was a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Class of 1959 and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Latrobe Steel after 37 years of service as a crane operator.
He was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ, and a lifetime member of Laughlintown Protective Association and Byers-Tosh Post 267. Ed was an avid hunter, bowler and golfer. He played in the church bowling league and golf league at Oakbrook Golf Club in Stoystown for many years.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his son, James Eric “Jamie” Woods, on Dec. 26, 2013, and brother-in-law, Clinton Williams.
Ed leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary H. (Sebold) Woods; his siblings, John G. “Jack” (Iliana) Woods of Arizona, Marilyn “Sis” Williams of North Carolina, William Woods of Ligonier, Daniel Lee (Bev) Woods of Latrobe and Debra Woods (David Hoffer) of Ligonier, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery with Pastor Charles Burd officiating. In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone must wear a mask and socially distance. Anyone not wearing a mask must remain in their vehicle. Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home, Inc. 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box, 1893 Memphis, TN 38101-9950.
