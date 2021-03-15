Charles E. “Charlie” Rubino, 72, of Latrobe passed peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Latrobe, son to the late Alfred J. Rubino and Romayne (Palmer) Rubino.
Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Rubino.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Leonard) Rubino of Latrobe; sons, Terry E. Rubino of Derry and Jason M. Rubino (Kimberly) of Greensburg, and two beloved grandchildren, Taylor A. Rubino and Colin M. Rubino. Charlie also leaves behind his brothers, Alfred “Bud” Rubino (Joanne) of Latrobe and Dennis Rubino (Nancy) of Dover, Delaware; sister-in-law, Karen Rubino of Latrobe; sister, Sandy Rubino Bozelli (Lou); nieces and nephews, Chad Rubino (Alisa), Brian Rubino (Rachel), Joelle Sinclair (Steve), Raelene Gervinski (Brian), Christopher Rubino (Paige), Nicholas Rubino (Brooke) and Patrick Bozelli, as well as many beautiful great-nieces and great-nephews.
Charles was a 1966 graduate of Latrobe High School and later served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Newcomer Products. He was a longtime member of more than 20 years with Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Company No. 1, and former president of First Ward Fireman’s Club and manager of Huber Hall. Charlie was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to Lake Erie with friends, and always looked forward to any day out on his boat. He loved to make others laugh, and valued his fellowship with friends at the fire department and club. Charlie relished visits to the casinos, and was also fond of attending classic car cruises in his free time.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center for their exceptional care and compassion, which gave Charlie great comfort in his final days.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Military services will be conducted 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township. Interment will be private. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
