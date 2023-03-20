Charles D. McGurk Jr., 91, of Unity Township died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites, Derry Township.
He was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Braddock, a son of the late Charles D. Sr. and Grace E. (Artman) McGurk.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Charles D. McGurk Jr., 91, of Unity Township died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites, Derry Township.
He was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Braddock, a son of the late Charles D. Sr. and Grace E. (Artman) McGurk.
Fuzzy served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and prior to retirement worked at Teledyne Vasco, Derry Township. He enjoyed trips to Alaska, Florida and beaches, and also liked auctions, fishing and NASCAR races.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail J. Luttner Morrison McGurk; stepson Robert A. Morrison; stepdaughter-in-law, Karen Morrison; two brothers, James and George McGurk, and his sister, Norma Simpson.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Stewart (Daniel); stepchildren Kevin Morrison, Pamela Lentz (Dr. Alan), Kim Dzurko (Kenneth), Michelle Stein (Francis) and Edward Morrison (Jacquie); 15 grandchildren, Zachary Stewart (Brittney), Nichole Stewart (Mark), Scott Morrison (Michelle), Chad Morrison (Kim), Kirk Lentz (LeAnn), Ryan Lentz (Jennifer), Daniel Dzurko, Lindsey Bova (Christopher), Doug Dzurko (Brenda), Brad Morrison, Bobbi Jo McVay (Jim), Jacob Stein (Erin), Jeremy Stein, Levi Morrison and Garrett Morrison (Katie); 21 great-grandchildren; his special brother, John McGurk (Nancy), and several nieces and nephews.
At Fuzzy’s request, funeral arrangements are private.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center and a special thank-you to Bridges Hospice, especially Lori, Bridgett, Shannon and Lisa.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 197, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.