Charles D. Lowman Sr., 75, of Geneva, Ohio, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Geauga Hospital (Ohio).
Charles was born in Indiana on Oct. 12, 1945. He was the son of the late Edwin F. Lowman and Vivian I. (Horrell) Lowman Leary.
Prior to retirement, Charles was a truck driver for West Brothers Transfer and Storage, Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Charles was a member of the American Disabled Veterans. He enjoyed singing, cards, fishing, hunting, football, baseball and professional wrestling.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin F. Lowman Jr.
Charles is survived by his two sons, Charles D. Lowman Jr. and his wife, Wendy, of Baskerville, Virginia, and Stephen G. Lowman and his wife, Amy, of Henderson, North Carolina; two sisters, Vivian M. Leacock of Plattsburgh, New York, and Helen L. Munshower of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Charles D., Stephen G., Jason N., Jessica N., Caden T. and Katlyn M. Lowman; two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Charles’s Life Celebration 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry. The Latrobe-Derry Honor Guard will conduct military honors in the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home with the Rev. William A. Schaefer officiating.
Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
