Charles Curtis Frund, 84, of Spring Valley, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, due to natural causes. He was a resident of the Illinois Veterans’ Home in LaSalle, Illinois, where he received compassionate care.
Private services for Charles were held in the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, followed by burial with military honors at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.
Charles was born on Aug. 19, 1936, in Latrobe, to Curtis and Mildred (Watson) Frund. He married Carolyn Marak on March 15, 1958, in St. Paul Methodist Church, Lincoln, Nebraska.
He graduated from Latrobe High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-59 at the end of the Korean War. Charles earned an associates of science degree from Illinois Valley Community College. He served as a Nebraska State Trooper and the Chief of Police in Millard, Nebraska, prior to becoming an Illinois State Trooper in 1967. After 26 years of serving Illinois Districts 3, 7 and 17, he retired in 1993. After retirement, he continued painting residential homes and detailing cars. He enjoyed traveling, riding his yellow bike, socializing during coffee break and taking nightly walks.
Charles was a member and past commander of Spring Valley American Legion Post 182. He attended Seatonville Community Church.
As a young boy, Charles began a passion for baseball playing at the neighborhood sandlot. He played baseball through high school. After high school, Charles was offered to tryout for the Triple-A Cardinals organization, but because of circumstances out of his control, he had to decline. While enlisted, he played for the U.S. Air Force Lincoln Flyers. He continued to play baseball and softball for many years thereafter.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Curtis (Susan) Frund and Chris Frund, both of Ladd, Illinois; two daughters, Sheree Kegler of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and Carmen Sims of Coatesville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Nichole (Nicholas) Garver, Jacob (Monica) Frund, Blake Frund, Anna Sims, Claire (Wesley) Roe and Rachel Sims; six great-grandchildren, Madison and Weston Houser, Hans, Huck and Herrick Frund and Harrison Roe; sister, Nancy Watt of Youngstown; niece, Donna (Jack) Keen; nephew, Howard (Amy) Watt of Pennsylvania, and two brothers-in-law, James and Milton Marak of Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Seatonville Community Church or the Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle.
