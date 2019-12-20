Charles “Charlie” Moore Jr., 71, of Augusta, Georgia, entered into rest on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Doctor’s Hospital. Charlie was the husband of Belinda J. Moore.
The family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Home, 214 Davis Road, Augusta.
The funeral service was conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel.
The committal service followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Dr. Donald Prosser officiated. Charlie was buried with full military honors.
A son of Charles Edward Moore Sr. and Marion Dickson Moore, Charlie was born and raised in Latrobe. He graduated from high school in Latrobe. Charlie obtained a bachelor of science degree in electronics management from Southern Illinois University. He also held an associate degree.
In addition to his wife of 28 years, he is survived by his children: Teresa Moore Harman (Greg), Chip Moore, Brandon Jeep (Kathy) and Ryan Jeep (Amy); grandchildren: Mackenzie Harman, Ansley Jeep, Chandler Jeep, Alex Jeep and Sydney Jeep; sisters: Marilyn Pilkington (Gary), Vivian Ligato (Wayne), Dr. Bonita Pruitt (Ken), Mickey Materna (Joe) and Leora Moore (Eric), and his brothers: Barry Moore (Janet), Brian Moore (Mary), Jerry Moore, Harley Moore and John Moore (Helen).
For a major portion of his life, Charlie was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Martinez. Over the years, he served in the choir, the AWANA program, junior church and as a Sunday School teacher. He was a man who had a very strong Christian faith. He was a strong presence and influence in his family.
He began his 51 year Department of Defense (DOD) career on Feb. 29, 1968 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He retired in 1988 after a 20-year career, achieving the rank of master sergeant (E-8) in 14 years. His military career brought him to Fort Gordon for the first time in 1968 for Basic Combat Training. He served in various areas and in different capacities throughout his Army career. Among them were the 8th Special Forces Group, Panama Canal Zone; Vietnam — 19 months; Fort Monmouth — Signal School instructor; U.S. Army Strategic Communications Command (STRACOM) South Panama Canal Zone; U.S. Army Communication Command (USACC) Iran, Security Non-Commiss-ioned Officer (NCO); Fort Gordon, Signal School instructor, platoon sergeant and first sergeant; Republic of Germany, 21st Support Command — Senior Signal Communications NCO for the command, and Fort Gordon, Directorate of Installation Operations (DIO).
He was the recipient of various honors, including the Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Good Conduct Metal (6th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal (5 campaigns), and Overseas Service Ribbon (2).
Upon retirement from the Army, Charlie started the second half of his DOD career with Pan Am World Services on the Fort Gordon Support Project.
For 31 years, he worked with Johnson Controls World Services (JCWS), IAP, Akima and Wolverine. During those 31 years, he served in numerous management positions, including the Communications Electronics (C-E) administrator; Vehicle and Equipment Department manager; C-E Maintenance Department manager; project administrator; supervisor roads and grounds; Public Works manager; quality manager and deputy project manager; transportation manager and deputy project manager.
Charlie retired in March 2019. For the last several months, he was able to play quite a bit of golf and then, he played some more along with his golfing buddies, Ron, Jim, Joe, Brandon, Ryan and Chandler. He was a longstanding member at Gordon Lakes Golf Course. Naturally, he never turned down an opportunity to play along with his four-man team in charity golf tournaments. He so loved the sport (and his friends) that he wants anyone who comes to say goodbye, to feel free to wear their favorite golf shirt.
Not only did Charlie love, love, love golf, he loved his family even more. He will be greatly missed.
