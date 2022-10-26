Charles “Bud” Titel Jr., 86, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
He was born June 3, 1936, in DuBois, a son of the late Charles B. Titel Sr. and Catherine Neeley Titel.
Bud was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier and was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He had retired from the Elliott Co. and enjoyed music, dancing, target shooting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Luce Titel; a son, Mark; two sisters, Mary Alice Kirk and Ella Lou Guilyard, and a brother-in-law, Bullets Guilyard.
Surviving are his two sons, Brian Titel (Jenn) and C. Kevin Titel (Alice); his daughter, Melanie Peters (Jerry); grandchildren, Justin, Cory (Crystal) and Brandon Titel (Jo), Megan Grimm (Luke), Chad Cunningham (Jenna), Matt Titel, Brianna Titel (Cole) and Brianna Clark; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Braylee, Chloe, Braelynn, Skye, Max, Evey, Jaicob, Parker, Delilah and Owen, and a very close friend, Jan Best.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
A special thanks to all the nurses and aides at Loyalhanna Care Center for their compassion and excellent care.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
