Charles B. Roble, 43, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic, Eau Claire.
Born March 3, 1976, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, he was a son of Matthew A. Roble and Kathleen A. (Swieczkowski) Roble of Latrobe.
Charles was a 1994 graduate of New Richmond High School and earned an associate’s degree in television production from Brown University in Minneapolis. He had been formerly employed at St. Croix Press in New Richmond, Wisconsin. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins, and loved professional wrestling. His favorite pastimes included golfing, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his children.
In addition to his parents, Charles is survived by his children, Jaxin C.S. Roble and Maria K. Roble, both of Ridgeland, Wisconsin; one brother, Joseph A. Roble of Latrobe, and he is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Private inurnment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
