Charles A. Rebrick, 82, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Vincent Basilica, Parish, Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent Seminary, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe.
