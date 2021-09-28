Charlene Stairs Schuler, 63, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 16, 1958, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles Kenneth and Emma Jean (Honse) Stairs.
Charlene was very artistic and enjoyed knitting and coloring.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Jean Everett.
Charlene is survived by her daughter, Beth Ann Schuler and Tristano Greco of Youngstown; two sons, Raymond L. Schuler Jr. and his wife, Kelly, of Latrobe and Charles S. Schuler of Latrobe; her brother, Bryan S. Stairs and his wife, Kathy, of Latrobe; three sisters, JoAnn Haase of Derry, Wanda Schuler of Champion and Marcy Jo Crowe and her husband, Frank, of Stahlstown; four grandchildren, CeJay, Kia, Selena and Michael, and her longtime companion, Rob Iscrupe of Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Michael Bobula officiating.
Interment is private.
