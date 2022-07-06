Cecilia M. Washnock, 97, of Whitney died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home.
She was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Whitney, a daughter of the late John S. and Mary C. (Barlock) Hvizdos.
Cecilia was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Washnock; four brothers, infant Joseph, John J., Michael J. and George A. Hvizdos, and two sisters, Anna R. and Aurelia J. Hvizdos.
Cecilia is survived by her children, John “Jack” Washnock, Donald R. Washnock and wife Margie and James E. Washnock, all of Whitney, Joanne Washnock of Latrobe, Robert J. Washnock of Commerce Township, Michigan, and Donna M. Vasinko and husband Mark of Acme; 12 grandchildren, Dr. Kurt Washnock, DMD, and girlfriend Erica Knupp, Ben, Paul and Samantha Washnock, Joseph Vasinko and wife Allison and Brandon Vasinko and wife Nicole, Cristie, Corey and wife Claudia, April and husband Brandon, Bethany, Kevin and David; 14 great-grandchildren, including Evan, Jace, Salem and Clarissa; a brother, Leonard Hvizdos of Emmaus, Lehigh County; two sisters, Mary Sagan of New Jersey and Lucille Marsh and husband Richard of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, nurse Charlotte and all of Cecilia’s caregivers over the years for their care.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia Church, P.O. Box 80, Whitney, PA 15693.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements.
