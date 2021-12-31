Cecelia R. Angus DeValerio, 92, of Bradenville passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hempfield Township.
Born June 21, 1929, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Sophia (Malikowski) Angus.
Cecelia was a member of St. Rose Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers.
Cecelia is survived by her husband, George T. DeValerio.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or at www.alz.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented