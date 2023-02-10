Cecelia “Cel” Repak, 66, of Derry died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born May 30, 1956, in Johnstown, the daughter of the late William and Stella (Konieczny) Varmecky.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cecelia “Cel” Repak, 66, of Derry died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born May 30, 1956, in Johnstown, the daughter of the late William and Stella (Konieczny) Varmecky.
Cel was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry. She formerly had worked at the Derry Area High School cafeteria and enjoyed spending time with family, going to car shows and doing yard work when she was able.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Repak, in 2007.
She is survived by her children, Thomas M. Repak Jr. (Dawn) of Derry, Amanda Boring (Mat) and Kristy Thiel, all of Latrobe; her brother, William Varmecky (Gail) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sisters-in-law Toni Repak of Johnstown and Nancy Byer (Kevin) of Pittsburgh; her seven grandchildren, Regan and Madison Repak, Alayna and Kylee Boring, Lee Piper, Dominick and Sydney Thiel; her companion, Mike Chockla, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be made in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented