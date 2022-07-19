Cecelia A. Clohessy Krinock, 75, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Cecelia was born March 7, 1947, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Edward and Helen Clohessy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Patrick Clohessy of Irwin.
Before her retirement, she was employed at Derry Westinghouse and ICI as a secretary and time study.
Cecelia is survived by her husband, Michael J. Krinock of Latrobe; son, Michael P. Berry (Julie) of Greensburg; brother Ricky Clohessy of Greensburg; three grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
Cecelia’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Latrobe Hospital ICU doctors and nurses for their kindness and excellent care.
There will be no public visitations or services.
Interment will be private at Irwin Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
