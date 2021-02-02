Cathy A. Davis, 68, of Ligonier passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Jan. 16, 1953, in Ligonier, she was a daughter of the late Robert T. and Dorothy A. (Eaton) Davis.
Cathy was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Macy’s and the former Kaufmann’s at Westmoreland Mall for 42 years. Cathy enjoyed baking and her talent won her several awards, including the 2017 first prize for decorated cupcakes at the Westmoreland County Fair.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved dog, Cooper.
Cathy is survived by one son, Jeremy L. Sheaffer and his wife, Kathy, of Ligonier; one daughter, Caitlin C. Martin and her husband, Brian, of Latrobe; one brother, Robert J. Davis and his wife, Robin, of Ligonier Township; one sister, Jennifer L. Maxwell and her husband, Andy, of Rector; two grandchildren, Jack Sheaffer and Elise Sheaffer, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Rev. Philip Kanfush, OSB, officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home.
Private interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
