Catherine Relick Paul, 100, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
Born March 8, 1921, in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Kohuth) Relick.
Catherine was a member of St. Rose Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Paul Sr.; son, Howard A. Paul Jr.; brother, Michael Relick, and two sisters, Sue Vallano and Anne D’Aniello.
Catherine is survived by her twin daughters, Linda Antus and her husband, Stephen, of Latrobe and Donna Latimer and her husband, Roy, of Atlanta, Georgia; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Paul of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Rori Latimer and partner Debbie, Rena Bockman and her husband, Chris, Brandon Antus and his wife, Janice, Chad Antus and his fiancée, Melissa, and Mark Paul and his wife, Katherine; eight great-grandchildren, Cadie Griffith and her husband, Matt, Grayson Bockman, Zachary Antus, Nicholas Antus, Gretchen Paul, Pepper Paul, Vesuvius Paul and Ava Carbone, and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Cookie Paul of Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in St. Rose Church, Derry Township.
Inurnment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
