Catherine M. Merlin Hartshorn, 78, of New Derry died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Julius and Cora J. (Bell) Merlin.
Prior to retirement, Cathy worked at Vale Tech in financial aid. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, working outside with her flowers, and bird watching.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene E. “Gene” Hartshorn, in 2010.
Cathy is survived by her two sons, Kevin E. Hartshorn of Derry Township and Keith “Buck” Hartshorn and wife Jennifer of New Derry; her daughter, Kimberly A. Hartshorn of New Derry; her stepson, Jeffrey E. Hartshorn and wife Beth of Ohio; two stepdaughters, Karen J. King and husband Sherbie of Kentucky, Amy L. Stahl and husband Jim of Youngstown; her sister, Joyce Balega and husband Jack of Derry; two grand-children, Aubree and Shayler Hartshorn; six step-grand-children, Michael, Monica, Tyler, Sarah, Nicky and Lacey; three step-great-grandchildren, Piper, Raleigh and Masie; grandpup, Napoleon, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
All services will be private for the family.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
