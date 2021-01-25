Catherine M. (Hillegass) Pittman, 87, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born May 6, 1933, in Napier Township, she was a daughter of the late Roy C. and Blanche M. (Weyant) Hillegass.
Catherine enjoyed bowling, bingo and trips to Atlantic City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vearl C. Pittman; three brothers, Robert R., Forrest E. and Palmer M. Hillegass, and one sister, Faye I. Blackburn.
Catherine is survived by one daughter, Nancy L. Drake, and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe; one son, Ronald V. Pittman and his wife, Charlene, of Latrobe; one brother, Donald Hillegass and his wife, Shirley, of Alum Bank; four grandchildren, Ronnie, Tessa, Cassie and Adam, and three great-grandchildren.
There were no public visitations. Services and interment were private.
Arrangements were handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
