Catherine J. Cirelli Copelli, 85, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her home.
Born Sept. 29, 1936, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Daverso) Cirelli.
Catherine was a longtime active member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. For over 15 years, she and her husband, Jim, along with Joe and Anna Margaret Mosso, coordinated the monthly breakfasts at St. John the Evangelist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Raymond Partenheimer, and a brother-in-law, Timothy Hunter.
Catherine is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, James J. Copelli of Latrobe; two sisters, Janet Zahorchak and her husband, John, of Latrobe and Marlene Hunter of Latrobe; her daughters, Janice Partenheimer of Maryland and Theresa Danser and her husband, Don, of Latrobe; son, Mark Copelli of Kentucky; four grandchildren, Chris Danser and his wife, Melissa, of Bellefonte, Renee Danser and her husband, Jessie Rutledge, of Virginia, Amanda Danser of Latrobe and Elizabeth Herlinger and her husband, Perregrin, of Maryland; three great-grandchildren, Elaina Danser, Emma Danser and Lochlan Herlinger, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
