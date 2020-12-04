On Monday, Nov. 30, Catherine D. Ross passed away at the age of 48 at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born to Bill Ankney Jr. (Liz) and the late Carol Yarnal (Robert) on April 22, 1972. She resided in Ligonier until moving to Latrobe and later to the Pleasant Unity area.
Cathy was a bold, caring and beloved woman who will forever be remembered by all those whose hearts she touched. Cathy took pride and found love in her family, singing her heart out and taking care of people in every way that she could.
She served many years as a caretaker at many places including Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Greensburg Care Center, New Haven Court at Lindwood and Sunnyland Retirement Home. She took great satisfaction in the work. Cathy will be deeply and immeasurably missed by everyone whose lives she brightened with her warm and loving presence.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Richard Ross; her daughter, Jenna Wiley; stepdaughter, Crystal Ross; brothers, Bill Ankney III and Chris Ankney; sister, Jenifer Ceidro (Jason), and three nieces.
A memorial celebration for friends and family will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Kingston Club.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented