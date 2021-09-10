Catherine D. “Kay” Sherback Joyner, 91, Eustis, Florida, (formerly of Blairsville) passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Regency Park Memory Care Center, Eustis, after a courageous battle with dementia.
She was born Oct. 14, 1929, to the late Michael A. and Nellie Sophie (Panic) Sherback.
Prior to Kay’s retirement, she was employed by Torrance State Hospital, Torrance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Herbert” Joyner, in 1993; a sister, Margaret A. Sherback Unferdorfer, and three brothers, Richard, Donald and Patrick Sherback.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie K. Marsh and husband, Richard J., of The Villages, Florida; son, James K. Joyner of Jeannette; six grandchildren, Eric Marsh, Heather Vondrasek, Lisa Stratton, Joe Fee, Megan Petro and Jimmy Joyner; seven great-grandchildren, Abby and Ben Stratton, Samantha and Lincoln Vondrasek, Peyton and Jaxson Petro and Alessa Joyner; four sisters, Dorothy DeFelice, Marion Hunter, Theresa Seminsky and Bernadette Irwin, and two brothers, Charles and Michael Sherback.
Catherine so loved her grandchildren and enjoyed making her homemade apple and pumpkin pies for them and especially her chocolate peanut butter pies during the holidays.
She and her husband, Herb, enjoyed their times together pulling their travel trailer on many trips such as to the Grand Tetons out west and to the shores of the Atlantic Ocean on Flagler’s Beach, Florida.
She loved being outdoors, and on any given day you could drive by and see her outside her home tending to her flowers and landscaping.
Catherine will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Per the family’s wishes, all services will be private.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717, entrusted with the arrangements.
