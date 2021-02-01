Catherine B. (Daughenbaugh) Kantoris, 92, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home.
Born Aug. 21, 1928, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Oscar J. Daughenbaugh and Mary A. (Shepler) Daughenbaugh.
Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and had previously been employed at Idlewild Park. She loved cooking, playing cards and watching games shows, and will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Kantoris; three daughters, Donna Lee Kantoris, Diana Short and Darlene Canzano; four sons-in-law, David Dutrow, William Repko, Terry Koutsky and Thomas P. Steeves; two granddaughters, Melinda Hawk and Tammy Myers; two great-grandchildren, Michelle Kantoris and Dalton Kantoris; one sister, Gladys Hollobaugh, and one brother, Oscar F. Daughenbaugh.
Catherine is survived by three sons, Andrew J. Kantoris, and his wife Carol, of Des Plaines, Illinois, Larry D. Kantoris and his wife, Catherine, of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Michael E. Kantoris, and his wife, Mary, of Latrobe; seven daughters, Marilyn L. Dutrow of Latrobe, Kathryn J. Repko of Mount Pleasant, Deborah A. Hoyle and her husband, Robert, of Latrobe, Michelle Allen and her husband, Steve M., of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Linda S. Koutsky of Derry, Gloria J. Dowden and her husband, Jeff, of Latrobe and Janet L. Steeves of Latrobe; two sons-in-law, David Canzano of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Rick Short of Derry; she is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, and Unit 2E at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paula Schmitt officiating.
Interment will follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
