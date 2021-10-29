Carrie Ann Vinski, 52, of Ligonier passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, due to heart surgery complications.
Carrie was born Dec. 19, 1968, in Greensburg.
She was a graduate of Hempfield Area High School and a retired U.S. Postal Service clerk. She was also a riding instructor for the United States Pony Club, where she did many hours of volunteer work.
Carrie devoted her life to the love and passion she had for her horses and her beloved Rottweilers who were truly her four-legged children. Carrie honestly had a huge heart. She was a teacher and a mentor to many young riders throughout the years.
She will be sadly missed by everyone who loves her, especially her devoted fiancé, Colin Tilzey, and his children, Bryony and Ben, whom she adored; her loving sister and best friend, Paula, and Jeffrey, whom she loved as a brother, and their children, TJ (Champ), Autumn Marie and Mason Seftas, whom she couldn’t be more proud of. She was also extremely close friends with John and Debbie McCain, who loved her like a daughter.
She will be sadly missed by Dane, Saber, Ace, Buck, Kiara, Tallia and Saphira who she has left behind.
She is also survived by her mother, Agnes Kochis; sister Sherri Torrance-Hixon (Bernie); nephew Jason (Lauren) Torrance; niece Julie (Ben) Hafer and their daughter, Brooklyn; Aunt Gail Tucholski of Florida, Aunt Rose Kochis and Aunt Elaine (Uncle Joe) Zedek, and numerous cousins.
Carrie was preceded in death by her father, Paul Kochis, and her uncles Ron Kochis, Greg Kochis and Walt Tucholski.
Friends and family will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rector.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery, Boswell.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented