Carrie A. Penrose, 48, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 27, 1973, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Earl Wayne Penrose Jr. (Janet) of Latrobe and the late Patricia Armstrong Penrose.
Carrie was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Throughout the years, she was employed at Eat’n Park, Falbo’s, Tin Lizzy and the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Carrie enjoyed ski trips and trips to the beach and loved peaceful moments with a cup of coffee on her back porch with her husband, enjoying nature.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dana Lynn Penrose, and her grandparents Burke and Martha Armstrong and Earl Wayne Penrose Sr.
In addition to her father and stepmother, Carrie is survived by her husband, Mark Oshie of Latrobe; two brothers, Earl Penrose III (David Dempsey Jr.) of Cumberland, Maryland, and Michael Penrose (Jennifer) of Latrobe; two stepsisters, Lindsey Gority (Blake) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Stacey Farrell (Justin) of Greensburg; paternal grandmother, Minnie Penrose of Latrobe; a special niece, Mickayla Selembo (Kyle); nephews, Shawn Penrose and Connor Penrose, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Latrobe Hospital and Arnold Palmer Pavilion for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 will conduct a memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Allen Riethmiller officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
