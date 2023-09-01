Caroline P. 'Kitty' Murin

Caroline P. “Kitty” Milani Murin, 95, of Bradenville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
She was born Jan. 3, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Pietro and Rose (Graziano) Milani.
Kitty Murin was a loving mother and wife who always enjoyed cooking homemade Italian meals for family and friends. She had a colorful personality and a love of art. She used her creativity to not only cook but to paint and restore furniture, sketch fashion drawings, and even sew her own clothing. She was voted the Most Beautiful Senior in Derry High School in 1946. As an avid reader and storyteller, she had a vivid imagination and loved to talk about her travels — especially her trips to Israel and how she enjoyed learning about the times of Jesus.
She was a member of St. Rose Roman Catholic Church and the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She loved to sing but claimed she couldn’t sing very well so she looked forward to singing in heaven where, surely, her voice would sound better.
During World War II, she wrote letters to men serving overseas. They asked her to write to one more serviceman and even though her schedule was already full, she agreed to add Andrew Murin to her list. She and Andrew developed a friendship through these letters. When Andy came home, he arranged to meet her and the rest is history. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage. She and Andy had many friends in the area, and they loved to socialize. She always greeted everyone so warmly and made everyone feel welcome. She was so fun to talk to and was not afraid to express herself on just about any topic. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her five loving sons: Joseph (Angela), Marc, Andrew Jr., Michael (Colleen) and Scott (Kimberly); five grandchildren: Kristi, Shanon, Brandi, Joshua and Santina; eight great-grandchildren: Justin, Brandon, Preston, Sophia, Riley, Hadley, Everly and Soren; a sister, Lois Wano, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Murin; her brother, Joseph Milani, and a sister, Joan Wano.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Members of St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township), with the Rev. Ronald Maquinana as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
