Carole E. Glancy Zollinger, 77, of the Villages, Florida, formerly of Latrobe, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Born July 28, 1944, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Glancy.
Carole started her career at Bell Telephone in Greensburg and ended it when she retired from Verizon in Tampa, Florida. During her retirement years, she loved playing mahjong, cards, and she had her first and only hole-in-one. She also enjoyed a glass or two of chardonnay.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Glancy.
Carole is survived by her husband, James R. Zollinger of the Villages; daughter, Stephanie Hill (Michael) of Latrobe; her stepchildren, Beth Gustafson (Scott) of Latrobe and Richard Zollinger (Danielle) of Medina, Ohio; her siblings John Glancy (Cindy) of Rancho Santa Fe, California, Jean Watson (Richard) of Latrobe, Jackie Costick (John) of Chesapeake City, Maryland, David Glancy (Sherri) of Export and Daniel Glancy of Orlando, Florida; three grandchildren, Emma, James and Joseph Hill; four step-grandchildren, Scott Jr. and Brandon Gustafson and Gwen and R.J. Zollinger; a sister-in-law, Susan Zollinger, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Carole’s name.
