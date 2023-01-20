Carole A. Cinibulk, 84, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 6:15 am
Carole A. Cinibulk, 84, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
She was born April 12, 1938, in Southwest Greensburg, a daughter of the late Albin and Cecilia Anderson.
Carole was a graduate of Greensburg High School Class of 1956 and was retired from the Bell Telephone Co. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
Carole is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald Cinibulk, and five nephews. She had two brothers, Al and Paul Anderson.
A special thanks to the nurses and aides of Excela Hospice for their great care.
All arrangements are private for family and under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
