Carolann Wible Gennaro, 76, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 14, 1945, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Arthur M. and Mildred I. (Henderson) Wible.
Carolann was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry. Prior to her retirement, she had been an office manager at Veteran’s Cab Co., Latrobe, and a bank manager at Vanguard Federal Savings, Derry.
She had a keen interest in working with numbers, loved decorating her home, and could be called a “fashionista” with her love of clothing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Gennaro; a sister, Cheryl Woods; her brother, Paul A. Wible; a niece, Kristin Wible; her in-laws, Renaldo and Mary Gennaro; a sister-in-law, Marcia Mataldi, and two brothers-in-law, Edward “Dan” Markiewicz and John Klym.
Carolann is survived by two daughters, Angela C. Gennaro and her wife, Temperance Gennaro, of Latrobe and Cortney A. Gennaro of Latrobe; two sisters, Janet Klym of Latrobe and Deborah Markiewicz of Pueblo West, Colorado; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marlene Wible, Phyllis Gennaro, Louis Gennaro, Al Mataldi and Charles Woods; several nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog, Georgie.
At Carolann’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented