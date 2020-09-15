Carol Shepler Lowden, 73, formerly of Latrobe, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, in her North Versailles home, holding her devoted husband’s hand.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1946, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William S. and Anna Jean Shepler.
Carol had a beautiful smile and charmed many with her quick wit and smart advice. She enjoyed many hobbies including painting, journaling, interior design and designer fashion. Carol loved traveling with her husband, including their dream trip to Scotland, Amsterdam and Italy. Carol worked as an executive legal assistant in downtown Pittsburgh for more than 25 years and was an active member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Raymond F. Lowden. She was the adored mother of Scott R. (Michelle) Lowden and Leigh Anne (Dr. David J.) Applegate; cherished Bebe and Mimi of William Applegate, Mckenzie Lowden, Agnes Applegate and Allyson Lowden, and sister of Peggy Lipinski and Marilyn Collins.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, are private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650 or to The Frick Pittsburgh at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org/donate.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented