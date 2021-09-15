Carol M. Carey, 84, of Latrobe passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
She was born in 1937 during the Great Depression to the late Merle and Helen (Brady) Lowery of Norvelt.
Carol graduated in 1955 from Hurst High School in Norvelt, where she was an honor student and a band and choir member. She went on to attend Our Sisters of Mercy Nursing School in Pittsburgh. Carol was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, an active member of the Lutheran Church Women and an adult leader of Girl Scout Troop 26030. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother and enjoyed outdoor activities with her husband and family. Her favorite pastimes included camping, gardening, RVing, crafting and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Carey, whom she married in June 1957, and her infant son, Jon Mark Carey.
She is survived by her son Daniel Carey (Mary Jo) of Newark Valley, New York; her daughter, Kathleen Beck (George) of Blairsville; her grand-daughters, whom she was especially proud of, LesLea Carey and Christine Carey and her fiancé, Tim Maurizio, and her younger sisters, Kay Louise Brinker and Ruth Wingard.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township, with her pastor, the Rev. William Schaefer, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
