Carol Lee Lewis, 76, of Derry died Monday, July 31, 2023, at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Walter and Eileen (Jordan) Chockla.
Carol was a registered nurse who had worked at Latrobe Hospital and then retired from Torrance State Hospital after 33 years of service. Her favorite things in life were spending time in the sun, talking with all of her girlfriends and enjoying all the time she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Harold Keith Lewis; her daughters, Lisa Darazio and her partner, John Byers, and Jamie Yarborough and her husband, Timothy; grandchildren, Michael Darazio and his girlfriend, Brianna Cramer, Cory Darazio and fiancee Angelica Smen and Madison Yarborough and boyfriend Tony Iannuzzo; great-grandchildren, Angelina “Beana,” Michael “Bubby,” Scarlett and Keagan Darazio; sisters, Judy Scaffardi, Patty Campbell, Micki Crane and Kathy Miller, and several nieces and nephews.
Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, PA 15627, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
