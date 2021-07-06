Carol Ansley Freidenbloom Clark, 71, of Greensburg died Friday, July 2, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Duncansville, a daughter of the late William B. and Dorothy (Kitchen) Ansley.
Carol graduated from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1969 and retired from Torrance State Hospital in 2001.
She is survived by her husband, John E Clark; her daughter, Mara Lynn Bradford; grandson, Andy Bradford, and three sisters, Sally Ann Stoltz of Ohio, Sharon Dennis of Altoona and Diane Ansley of Duncansville.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, William B. Ansley Jr.
Arangements are private for family and under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, Derry.
